Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU 7) was visited by representatives from the Kyushu Defense Bureau March 19th, 2025 . The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 22:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956370
|VIRIN:
|250319-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110882492
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, Kyushu Defense Bureau visits NBU 7, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
