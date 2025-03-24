Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st LRS Fuels: Powering the Mission, One drop at a Time

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight ensures aircraft stay mission ready at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 4, 2025. The flight maintains a 24/7 operation and is responsible for servicing all aircraft assigned to Osan including transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 19:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956356
    VIRIN: 250304-F-OS776-1001
    Filename: DOD_110882272
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Fuels
    LRS
    Air Force
    OsanAB
    51stFW

