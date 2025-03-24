The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight ensures aircraft stay mission ready at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 4, 2025. The flight maintains a 24/7 operation and is responsible for servicing all aircraft assigned to Osan including transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 19:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956356
|VIRIN:
|250304-F-OS776-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110882272
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st LRS Fuels: Powering the Mission, One drop at a Time, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.