    2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show B-roll (60 FPS)

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    B-roll footage of the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The air show included 16 aerial demonstrations performed by military members and civilians. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956341
    VIRIN: 250323-F-NC910-1116
    Filename: DOD_110881844
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show B-roll (60 FPS), by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Airpower
    Aircraft
    DM Air Show 2025

