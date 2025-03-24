Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel - Army Golden Knights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The Defenders of Liberty Air Show will return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and will feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights on March 29-30, 2025. The Golden Knights are a parachute team composed of Soldiers and professional skydivers that execute free falls from over 10,000 feet in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956333
    VIRIN: 250225-F-JL002-1001
    Filename: DOD_110881759
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel - Army Golden Knights, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promo
    air show
    golden knights
    army
    defenders of liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download