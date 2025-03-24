Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel - Army Golden Knights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956333" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defenders of Liberty Air Show will return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and will feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights on March 29-30, 2025. The Golden Knights are a parachute team composed of Soldiers and professional skydivers that execute free falls from over 10,000 feet in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)