The Defenders of Liberty Air Show will return to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., and will feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights on March 29-30, 2025. The Golden Knights are a parachute team composed of Soldiers and professional skydivers that execute free falls from over 10,000 feet in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956333
|VIRIN:
|250225-F-JL002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110881759
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders of Liberty Promo Reel - Army Golden Knights, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
