U.S. Soldiers assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, participate in the Award Ceremony for the Eagle Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 14, 2025. The competition promotes esprit-de-corps and morale while allowing the brigade to recognize Soldiers who excel in their OC/T roles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956314
|VIRIN:
|250314-A-QI027-1077
|Filename:
|DOD_110881194
|Length:
|00:13:46
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Award Ceremony for Eagle Best OC/T Competition 2025, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.