Land Navigation and Call for Fire during Eagle Best OC/T Competition 2025

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, conduct land navigation and a call-for-fire lane during the third day of the Eagle Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 14, 2025. The competition promotes esprit-de-corps and morale while allowing the brigade to recognize Soldiers who excel in their OC/T roles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 12:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956313
|VIRIN:
|250314-A-QI027-1075
|Filename:
|DOD_110881186
|Length:
|00:07:00
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
