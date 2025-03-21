1-133 Field Artillery Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Archer 

    Texas Military Department

    Video highlighting events at the 1st-133rd Field Artillery's Annual Training.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956312
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-KI797-6683
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110881182
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

