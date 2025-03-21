Unknown Distance Ruck during Eagle Best OC/T Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956310" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, conduct an unknown distance ruck during the third day of the Eagle Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 14, 2025. The competition promotes esprit-de-corps and morale while allowing the brigade to recognize Soldiers who excel in their OC/T roles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)