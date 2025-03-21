MARFORRES Battalion FEX 2025

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct various combat drills during a field exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, March 10-14, 2025. During the exercise, Marines utilize and maintain the basic skill sets learned in recruit training and Marine Combat Training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Bouncy lo-fi synths and bass combine with laidback hip-hop drums" by Adobe Stock / https://stock.adobe.com/
|03.10.2025
|03.24.2025 11:45
|Video Productions
|956296
|250320-M-VB811-1001
|DOD_110881023
|00:00:43
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
