Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORRES Battalion FEX 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct various combat drills during a field exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, March 10-14, 2025. During the exercise, Marines utilize and maintain the basic skill sets learned in recruit training and Marine Combat Training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Bouncy lo-fi synths and bass combine with laidback hip-hop drums" by Adobe Stock / https://stock.adobe.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 11:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956296
    VIRIN: 250320-M-VB811-1001
    Filename: DOD_110881023
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    TCCC
    training
    MFR
    basics
    CQB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download