MARFORRES Battalion FEX 2025

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct various combat drills during a field exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, March 10-14, 2025. During the exercise, Marines utilize and maintain the basic skill sets learned in recruit training and Marine Combat Training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Bouncy lo-fi synths and bass combine with laidback hip-hop drums" by Adobe Stock / https://stock.adobe.com/