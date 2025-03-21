Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MICC launches Wellness Wednesdays

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    The MICC kicked off its first Wellness Wednesday on March 19 with a walking contest, launching the 250 Walk-It-Out-Wednesday challenge! Wellness Wednesday will take place every third Wednesday, while Walk-It-Out-Wednesday continues weekly until June 14, the Army’s birthday. This initiative fosters team building, resilience, and readiness across the MICC enterprise.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 10:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 956271
    VIRIN: 250319-O-HP256-5138
    Filename: DOD_110880682
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    This work, The MICC launches Wellness Wednesdays, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    health
    armysustainment
    Wellness Wednesday
    army250
    walkitout

