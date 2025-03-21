Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-2CR LFX at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.19.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a platoon level live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 19, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 03:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956247
    VIRIN: 250319-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_110880173
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2CR LFX at Grafenwoehr, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dragoons
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorpss

