3-2CR LFX at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a platoon level live fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 19, 2025. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 03:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956247
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-BS310-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_110880173
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
