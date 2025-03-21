Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiny Panda Town

    JAPAN

    03.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tara Tripp 

    AFN Tokyo

    Mendel Elementary Pre-K students unveiled Tiny Panda Town during a school event on Yokota Air Base.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 01:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956245
    VIRIN: 250303-N-PA358-3064
    Filename: DOD_110880066
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiny Panda Town, by PO2 Tara Tripp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

