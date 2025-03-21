Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show 2025 BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show hosts aerial demonstrations, static displays and features the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The air show was open to the public as a way to connect the base and local community while also highlighting the mission and capabilities of the USAF. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)