    Ordnanceman aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S Navy ammunition handlers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) prepare ordnance for Carrier Air Wing One (CVW-1).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.22.2025 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956189
    VIRIN: 250321-N-JG078-2000
    Filename: DOD_110878618
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ordnanceman aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USS Harry S. Truman
    USCENTCOM
    CVN 75
    Yemen
    Houthis

