Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts a medical transport

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point disembarks a patient from the HC-130 at the air station in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 20, 2025. Emergency Medical Services personnel transferred an ailing man to Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii after being medically transported from Kwajalein Atoll.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956169
|VIRIN:
|250320-G-OX937-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_110877847
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.