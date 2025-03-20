Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts a medical transport

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point disembarks a patient from the HC-130 at the air station in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 20, 2025. Emergency Medical Services personnel transferred an ailing man to Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii after being medically transported from Kwajalein Atoll.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 19:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956169
    VIRIN: 250320-G-OX937-1009
    Filename: DOD_110877847
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    HC-130
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii

