    SD Hegseth Hosts Elon Musk at Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Elon Musk had a meeting with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 21, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 14:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956140
    VIRIN: 250321-F-VS137-9152
    Filename: DOD_110877465
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hegseth Hosts Elon Musk at Pentagon, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Pentagon
    Washington D.C.
    Elon Musk
    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

