Seven C-130 aircraft formation flight departs Rosecrans

Seven C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing, 182nd Airlift Wing, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command take off from Rosecrans Air National Guard base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 20, 2025. They later joined four other C-130s for a massive 11 aircraft formation flight and airdrop at the Smoky Hill range near Salina, Kansas. This mission is part of the C-130H Weapons Instructor Course (WIC), which is part of the 29th Weapons Squadron, where aircrew are trained to become tactical experts in their airframes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956133
|VIRIN:
|250320-Z-UP142-3655
|Filename:
|DOD_110877347
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
