    Seven C-130 aircraft formation flight departs Rosecrans

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Seven C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing, 182nd Airlift Wing, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command take off from Rosecrans Air National Guard base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 20, 2025. They later joined four other C-130s for a massive 11 aircraft formation flight and airdrop at the Smoky Hill range near Salina, Kansas. This mission is part of the C-130H Weapons Instructor Course (WIC), which is part of the 29th Weapons Squadron, where aircrew are trained to become tactical experts in their airframes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956133
    VIRIN: 250320-Z-UP142-3655
    Filename: DOD_110877347
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seven C-130 aircraft formation flight departs Rosecrans, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

