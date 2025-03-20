Officer Candidate School branch run

Officer candidates attending Officer Candidate School at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard completed a four mile branch run alongside their cadre March 8, 2025 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Candidates were given 36 minutes to complete the 4 mile run, ensuring they're prepared to meet the physical challenges inherent in military leadership roles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956097
|VIRIN:
|250308-Z-AM608-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110876884
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
