    Officer Candidate School branch run

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute

    Officer candidates attending Officer Candidate School at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard completed a four mile branch run alongside their cadre March 8, 2025 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Candidates were given 36 minutes to complete the 4 mile run, ensuring they're prepared to meet the physical challenges inherent in military leadership roles. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956097
    VIRIN: 250308-Z-AM608-1008
    Filename: DOD_110876884
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer Candidate School branch run, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    166th Regiment
    166RTI
    166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute
    Branch Run

