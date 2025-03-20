Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is a Sapper-Europe District-Captain George Mensah

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.20.2025

    Video by Stephanie Logue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Soldier Captain George P. Mensah does an interview on What is a Sapper for Engineer Regiment Week in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 20, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Stephanie Logue)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 10:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 956089
    VIRIN: 250320-A-FI918-1001
    Filename: DOD_110876695
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US

    Special Events
    USACESAPPER
    EngineerRegimentWeek

