Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell delivers remarks clarifying the Department of Defense's stance on DEI content on its websites and public platforms at the Pentagon, March 20, 2025. (DOD video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 18:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|956012
|VIRIN:
|250320-F-VS137-2315
|Filename:
|DOD_110875688
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell DEI Clarification Statement, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.