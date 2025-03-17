Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition 2025

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Clifton 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    [B-ROLL: Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Competition]

    Indiana National Guard soldiers battle freezing temperatures, heavy rain and grueling obstacles during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, March 14-16. The three-day event tested their endurance, tactical skills and mental resilience through an obstacle course, ruck march, weapons qualification, medical evaluation and more. Staff Sgt. Zachary Green and Spc. Josiah Bowen claimed top honors, earning the chance to represent Indiana at the regional competition later this year.

    (Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Clifton)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 15:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    Indiana National Guard

