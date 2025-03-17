Best Warrior Competition 2025

[B-ROLL: Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Competition]
Indiana National Guard soldiers battle freezing temperatures, heavy rain and grueling obstacles during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, March 14-16. The three-day event tested their endurance, tactical skills and mental resilience through an obstacle course, ruck march, weapons qualification, medical evaluation and more. Staff Sgt. Zachary Green and Spc. Josiah Bowen claimed top honors, earning the chance to represent Indiana at the regional competition later this year.
(Indiana National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hannah Clifton)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 15:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955983
|VIRIN:
|250320-Z-YR542-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110875379
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
