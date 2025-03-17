Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Stone's crew interdicts a suspected drug smuggling vessel off Mexico

    MEXICO

    01.30.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Aerial footage from Coast Guard Cutter Stone's embarked unmanned aircraft system of a suspicious vessel approximately 710 miles off Mexico, Jan. 30, 2025. The seized contraband was the result of 14 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and 35 suspected smugglers were transferred ashore to face federal prosecution in U.S. courts. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955959
    VIRIN: 250130-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_110875149
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MX

    coast guard
    stone
    eastern pacific
    counter narcotics
    district 7
    district 11

