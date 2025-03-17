Coast Guard Cutter Stone's crew interdicts 4 suspected drug smuggling vessels off Ecuador

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial footage from Coast Guard Cutter Stone's embarked unmanned aircraft system detecting four suspected drug smuggling vessels approximately 110 miles south of the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Feb. 19, 2025. The seized contraband was the part of 14 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and 35 suspected smugglers were transferred ashore to face federal prosecution in U.S. courts. (U.S. Coast Guard video)