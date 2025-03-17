Coast Guard Cutter Stone's crew interdicts 4 suspected drug smuggling vessels off Ecuador

Aerial footage from Coast Guard Cutter Stone's embarked unmanned aircraft system detecting four suspected drug smuggling vessels approximately 110 miles south of the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, Feb. 19, 2025. The seized contraband was the part of 14 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and 35 suspected smugglers were transferred ashore to face federal prosecution in U.S. courts. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|02.19.2025
|03.20.2025 15:12
|B-Roll
