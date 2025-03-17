Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Feb 2025 CCSS S04

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    2025 FEB CCSS: Improving Health and Building Readiness: The Future of Women’s Health
    Session 04: Hormone Therapy Unlocked: Overcoming Barriers to Better Care
    Presented 02/20/2025 by:
    Rebbecca Hertel, DO, MSCP
    Air Force Col Christine Kress, M.S.N., W.H.N.P.-B.C., S.A.N.E.-A
    Aoife O'Sullivan, M.D., NCMP
    Heather Quaile, DNP, WHNP-BC, AFN-C, CSC, I.F., FAANP
    Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Samantha Simpson, M.D., NCMP

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955946
    VIRIN: 250220-O-TR044-5553
    Filename: DOD_110874777
    Length: 01:35:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feb 2025 CCSS S04, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    menopause
    hormone therapy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download