Womack Physical Therapy

WAMC's Physical Therapy Services span Military Treatment Facilities to Holistic Health and Fitness, Special Operations, Research, and beyond. Our amazing team of physical therapists is available and excited to support the Fort Bragg Community.
For more information call (910)-907-7538.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 10:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|955933
|VIRIN:
|241029-D-QZ892-4347
|Filename:
|DOD_110874533
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
