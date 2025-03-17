Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter/Spring 2025 Navy Supply Journal Release

    SPAIN

    02.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps announces the release of the Winter/Spring 2025 Navy Supply Journal.

    Supply Corps
    Navy Supply Systems Command
    Supply Journal

