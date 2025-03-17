Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard pre-deployment training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center pre-deployment students train in various environments on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, February 8-15, 2025. Initially deployed in 2003 in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain, providing capable littoral assets for maritime interdiction, theater security cooperation, and maritime domain awareness operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955923
    VIRIN: 250208-G-KH296-1001
    Filename: DOD_110874321
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Camp Lejuene
    PATFORSWA
    SMTC
    Special Missions Training Center
    PDT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download