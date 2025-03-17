U.S. Coast Guard pre-deployment training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center pre-deployment students train in various environments on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, February 8-15, 2025. Initially deployed in 2003 in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain, providing capable littoral assets for maritime interdiction, theater security cooperation, and maritime domain awareness operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)