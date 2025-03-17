video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers navigate an obstacle course and conduct land navigation during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2025. Conducted by the 18th MP Brigade, the competition pushes Soldiers through demanding physical and tactical challenges to test endurance, problem-solving, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Carlos Marquez)



Shot list:

00:00:06:00 - Soldiers in line

00:00:12:00 - Soldier climbing over obstacle

00:00:18:00 - (low shot) Soldier climbing over log

00:00:23:00 - Soldier low crawling under barb wire

00:00:31:19 - Soldier climbs inverted wall obstacle

00:00:37:19 - (side view) Soldier swings on rope onto beam

00:00:43:19 - Soldier swings on rope onto beam

00:00:46:19 - Soldier walks on beam

00:00:54:19 - Soldier walks on beam

00:00:58:05 - Soldier performs high crawl under barb wire

00:01:03:05 - Soldier climbs and weaves on logs

00:01:09:05 - (Frontal View) Soldier walks on beam

00:01:16:05 - Soldier weaving and climbing logs

00:01:21:05 - (close up) Soldier weaving and climbing logs

00:01:27:05 - Soldier climbing obstacle

00:01:37:05 - Soldier climbs net

00:01:44:05 - Soldier climbs down net and falls on cushion

00:01:50:06 - Soldiers rucking to next event

00:01:54:06 - Soldiers given maps for land navigation

00:02:00:06 - Soldier plotting grid points on map

00:02:06:06 - (side view) Soldier plotting grid points on map

00:02:11:06 - Soldier running to find his grid point

00:02:17:06 - Soldiers plotting points on their maps

00:02:23:21 - Soldier finds grid point

00:02:29:21 - Soldier walking through woods

00:02:36:22 - Soldier walks down hill

00:02:42:21 - (close up) Soldier plotting grid points on map