Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers navigate an obstacle course and conduct land navigation during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2025. Conducted by the 18th MP Brigade, the competition pushes Soldiers through demanding physical and tactical challenges to test endurance, problem-solving, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Carlos Marquez)

    Shot list:
    00:00:06:00 - Soldiers in line
    00:00:12:00 - Soldier climbing over obstacle
    00:00:18:00 - (low shot) Soldier climbing over log
    00:00:23:00 - Soldier low crawling under barb wire
    00:00:31:19 - Soldier climbs inverted wall obstacle
    00:00:37:19 - (side view) Soldier swings on rope onto beam
    00:00:43:19 - Soldier swings on rope onto beam
    00:00:46:19 - Soldier walks on beam
    00:00:54:19 - Soldier walks on beam
    00:00:58:05 - Soldier performs high crawl under barb wire
    00:01:03:05 - Soldier climbs and weaves on logs
    00:01:09:05 - (Frontal View) Soldier walks on beam
    00:01:16:05 - Soldier weaving and climbing logs
    00:01:21:05 - (close up) Soldier weaving and climbing logs
    00:01:27:05 - Soldier climbing obstacle
    00:01:37:05 - Soldier climbs net
    00:01:44:05 - Soldier climbs down net and falls on cushion
    00:01:50:06 - Soldiers rucking to next event
    00:01:54:06 - Soldiers given maps for land navigation
    00:02:00:06 - Soldier plotting grid points on map
    00:02:06:06 - (side view) Soldier plotting grid points on map
    00:02:11:06 - Soldier running to find his grid point
    00:02:17:06 - Soldiers plotting points on their maps
    00:02:23:21 - Soldier finds grid point
    00:02:29:21 - Soldier walking through woods
    00:02:36:22 - Soldier walks down hill
    00:02:42:21 - (close up) Soldier plotting grid points on map

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955921
    VIRIN: 250319-A-UV911-5710
    PIN: 126374
    Filename: DOD_110874226
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    18MP
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download