U.S. Soldiers navigate an obstacle course and conduct land navigation during the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition on Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2025. Conducted by the 18th MP Brigade, the competition pushes Soldiers through demanding physical and tactical challenges to test endurance, problem-solving, and combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Carlos Marquez)
Shot list:
00:00:06:00 - Soldiers in line
00:00:12:00 - Soldier climbing over obstacle
00:00:18:00 - (low shot) Soldier climbing over log
00:00:23:00 - Soldier low crawling under barb wire
00:00:31:19 - Soldier climbs inverted wall obstacle
00:00:37:19 - (side view) Soldier swings on rope onto beam
00:00:43:19 - Soldier swings on rope onto beam
00:00:46:19 - Soldier walks on beam
00:00:54:19 - Soldier walks on beam
00:00:58:05 - Soldier performs high crawl under barb wire
00:01:03:05 - Soldier climbs and weaves on logs
00:01:09:05 - (Frontal View) Soldier walks on beam
00:01:16:05 - Soldier weaving and climbing logs
00:01:21:05 - (close up) Soldier weaving and climbing logs
00:01:27:05 - Soldier climbing obstacle
00:01:37:05 - Soldier climbs net
00:01:44:05 - Soldier climbs down net and falls on cushion
00:01:50:06 - Soldiers rucking to next event
00:01:54:06 - Soldiers given maps for land navigation
00:02:00:06 - Soldier plotting grid points on map
00:02:06:06 - (side view) Soldier plotting grid points on map
00:02:11:06 - Soldier running to find his grid point
00:02:17:06 - Soldiers plotting points on their maps
00:02:23:21 - Soldier finds grid point
00:02:29:21 - Soldier walking through woods
00:02:36:22 - Soldier walks down hill
00:02:42:21 - (close up) Soldier plotting grid points on map
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 08:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955921
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-UV911-5710
|PIN:
|126374
|Filename:
|DOD_110874226
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
