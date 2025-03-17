Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Shield 25 Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2025

    Video by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division, construct a joint bridge, during a combined wet gap crossing exercise with ROK Soldiers assigned to the 5th Corps Engineering Brigade River Crossing Company, Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, March 20, 2025. The wet gap crossing exercise was conducted during Freedom Shield 25, showcasing combined interoperability and proficiency.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 03:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955908
    VIRIN: 250320-A-TL808-1001
    Filename: DOD_110873959
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: KR

    Freedom Shield 25

