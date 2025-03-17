U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division, construct a joint bridge, during a combined wet gap crossing exercise with ROK Soldiers assigned to the 5th Corps Engineering Brigade River Crossing Company, Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, March 20, 2025. The wet gap crossing exercise was conducted during Freedom Shield 25, showcasing combined interoperability and proficiency.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2025 03:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955908
|VIRIN:
|250320-A-TL808-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110873959
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Shield 25 Wet Gap Crossing, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.