    Allied Spirit 25 Final Attack B-Roll Package

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Allied Spirit 25 (AS25) is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) directed; 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) led exercise held at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC). This NATO Allied and partner integrated training event enhances the tactical interoperability of assigned forces by focusing on procedural, technical and human domains within a competitive Combat Training Center environment.
    AS25 brings together military forces from Austria, Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and the United Kingdom. Key participants include the United States Army's 28th Infantry Division as the Higher Command, Lithuania’s Motorized Infantry Brigade Griffin and the U.S. 1st Squadron 91st Cavalry Regiment as the primary training audience. This exercise exemplifies the commitment to cohesive Allied and partner integration while meeting vital training objectives. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955886
    VIRIN: 250314-A-MQ729-8676
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110873260
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    USArmy
    Agility
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    AlliedSpirit
    BeAllYouCanBe

