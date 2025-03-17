U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing perform mass casualty field care procedures during Beverly Sunrise 25-03 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 18, 2025. Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training during exercises is vital for ensuring military personnel are prepared to provide life-saving medical care in high-stress, combat situations, enhancing mission readiness, casualty management, and reinforcing the strategic message of maintaining a highly capable and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955883
|VIRIN:
|250319-F-VG726-9926
|Filename:
|DOD_110873203
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Tactical Combat Casualty Care B-roll, by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.