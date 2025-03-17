Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Tactical Combat Casualty Care B-roll

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing perform mass casualty field care procedures during Beverly Sunrise 25-03 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 18, 2025. Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training during exercises is vital for ensuring military personnel are prepared to provide life-saving medical care in high-stress, combat situations, enhancing mission readiness, casualty management, and reinforcing the strategic message of maintaining a highly capable and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955883
    VIRIN: 250319-F-VG726-9926
    Filename: DOD_110873203
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Tactical Combat Casualty Care B-roll, by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical Evacuation
    TCCC
    Mass Casualty
    Beverly Sunrise

