Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Weapons Ready B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takeoff during the Beverly Sunrise 25-03 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 18, 2025. Misawa's ability to deliver rapid and decisive airpower enhances deterrence by demonstrating combat readiness while reassuring allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, a region critical to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)