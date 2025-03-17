Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Weapons Ready B-roll

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takeoff during the Beverly Sunrise 25-03 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 18, 2025. Misawa's ability to deliver rapid and decisive airpower enhances deterrence by demonstrating combat readiness while reassuring allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, a region critical to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|03.17.2025
|03.19.2025 17:45
|B-Roll
|955882
|250317-F-VG726-5163
|DOD_110873201
|00:04:10
|MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
