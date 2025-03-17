B-roll MSARNG Best Warrior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955878" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) Best Warrior Competition 2025, taking place from March 17-20, 2025 consists of multiple events to test competitors mental and physical toughness. MSNG Soldiers, Airmen, and State Partner soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan completed the Army Combat Fitness Test, written and oral tests, M17 pistol, M4A1 carbine, M240B machine gun ranges, a 10-event obstacle course, Army Warrior Tasks, night land navigation, a 12-mile 30-pound ruck march and the Air Force Physical Fitness Test.