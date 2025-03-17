B-roll MSARNG Best Warrior

The Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) Best Warrior Competition 2025, taking place from March 17-20, 2025 consists of multiple events to test competitors mental and physical toughness. MSNG Soldiers, Airmen, and State Partner soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan completed the Army Combat Fitness Test, written and oral tests, M17 pistol, M4A1 carbine, M240B machine gun ranges, a 10-event obstacle course, Army Warrior Tasks, night land navigation, a 12-mile 30-pound ruck march and the Air Force Physical Fitness Test.
