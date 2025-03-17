Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors move third of five World War II-era barracks in 2025 at Fort McCoy, Part 1

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors move a third of five World War II-era barracks in 2025 as a barracks building from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown being moved March 18, 2025, from the 1600 block to another area of the installation. These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on new officer quarters. The contractor moving these buildings is Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis. In 2023 during the first barracks move operations at Fort McCoy, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said. Looking back, all five of the current buildings being moved were originally built 83 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 00:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955873
    VIRIN: 250318-A-OK556-6389
    Filename: DOD_110873161
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Army quality of life
    World War II-era barracks

