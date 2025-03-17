Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Conducts a General Quarters Drill

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 19, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) assess the aft main machinery room during a general quarters drill, March 19. Bataan trains in a damage control training environment weekly to ensure mission readiness in case of a casualty. Bataan is currently undergoing repairs while dry docked in the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955845
    VIRIN: 250319-N-AB188-1001
    Filename: DOD_110872824
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Conducts a General Quarters Drill, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

