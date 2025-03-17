USS Bataan Conducts a General Quarters Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. (March 19, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) assess the aft main machinery room during a general quarters drill, March 19. Bataan trains in a damage control training environment weekly to ensure mission readiness in case of a casualty. Bataan is currently undergoing repairs while dry docked in the General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)