    Colorectal Cancer Screening

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    You've got guts and it shows! Don't let colon cancer take you down. If you're age 45 or older, it's time to talk to your doctor about #ColorectalCancer screening.

    There are several screening test options; some you can even do from home.

    Schedule your screening today.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorectal Cancer Screening, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

