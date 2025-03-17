Colorectal Cancer Screening

You've got guts and it shows! Don't let colon cancer take you down. If you're age 45 or older, it's time to talk to your doctor about #ColorectalCancer screening.
There are several screening test options; some you can even do from home.
Schedule your screening today.
Munson Army Health Center