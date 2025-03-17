2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School Beach PT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a beach workout during Corporals Leadership School on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 19, 2025. Corporal's leadership school is designed to provide Marines with the knowledge and skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Salazar)