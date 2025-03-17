Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School Beach PT

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a beach workout during Corporals Leadership School on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 19, 2025. Corporal's leadership school is designed to provide Marines with the knowledge and skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

