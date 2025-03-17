U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a beach workout during Corporals Leadership School on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 19, 2025. Corporal's leadership school is designed to provide Marines with the knowledge and skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955814
|VIRIN:
|250319-M-VM946-1060
|Filename:
|DOD_110872325
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd MLG Corporals Leadership School Beach PT, by Cpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.