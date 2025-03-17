Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM continuous operations against Iran-back Houthi terrorists

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM continuous operations against Iran-back Houthi terrorists, March 18. Flight Operations.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955772
    VIRIN: 200318-N-JG078-2000
    Filename: DOD_110871843
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM continuous operations against Iran-back Houthi terrorists, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    USS Harry S. Truman
    USCENTCOM
    Red Sea
    CVN 75
    Yemen
    Houthis

