    U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command, Europe's Best Leader Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers complete an Expert Fitness Assessment and land navigation during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 18, 2025. This competition tests the stamina, medical skills, fitness, and readiness levels of Soldiers so they can be highly effective on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Runtime: 00:01:30;45

    00;06: Soldiers conduct physical event
    00;12 Soldiers throw heavy bags
    00;18 Soldier trains physically
    00;24 Soldier runs
    00;29 Soldiers train in cardio
    00;37 Soldier low crawls
    00;44 Soldier trains in physical fitness
    00;48 Soldier begins land navigation
    00;54 Soldier uses coordinates to point to the objective
    00;58 Soldier trains in land navigation
    01;03 Soldier navigates through woods
    01;08 Soldier tracks through woods
    01;13 Soldier marks on map
    01;19 Soldier continues the journey through woods
    01;24 Soldier marks location on map

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955771
    VIRIN: 250319-A-FO268-9415
    Filename: DOD_110871832
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command, Europe's Best Leader Competition, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

