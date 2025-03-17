U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command, Europe's Best Leader Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers complete an Expert Fitness Assessment and land navigation during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 18, 2025. This competition tests the stamina, medical skills, fitness, and readiness levels of Soldiers so they can be highly effective on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



Runtime: 00:01:30;45



00;06: Soldiers conduct physical event

00;12 Soldiers throw heavy bags

00;18 Soldier trains physically

00;24 Soldier runs

00;29 Soldiers train in cardio

00;37 Soldier low crawls

00;44 Soldier trains in physical fitness

00;48 Soldier begins land navigation

00;54 Soldier uses coordinates to point to the objective

00;58 Soldier trains in land navigation

01;03 Soldier navigates through woods

01;08 Soldier tracks through woods

01;13 Soldier marks on map

01;19 Soldier continues the journey through woods

01;24 Soldier marks location on map