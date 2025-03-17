U.S. Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command, Europe's Best Leader Competition

U.S. Soldiers complete an Expert Fitness Assessment and land navigation during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 18, 2025. This competition tests the stamina, medical skills, fitness, and readiness levels of Soldiers so they can be highly effective on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
Runtime: 00:01:30;45
00;06: Soldiers conduct physical event
00;12 Soldiers throw heavy bags
00;18 Soldier trains physically
00;24 Soldier runs
00;29 Soldiers train in cardio
00;37 Soldier low crawls
00;44 Soldier trains in physical fitness
00;48 Soldier begins land navigation
00;54 Soldier uses coordinates to point to the objective
00;58 Soldier trains in land navigation
01;03 Soldier navigates through woods
01;08 Soldier tracks through woods
01;13 Soldier marks on map
01;19 Soldier continues the journey through woods
01;24 Soldier marks location on map
