    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe conducted a special reconnaissance exercise in Böblingen

    BOBLINGEN, GERMANY

    02.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Julson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Soldiers from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe conducted a special reconnaissance exercise in Böblingen, Germany, on Feb. 27, 2025. This training allows Soldiers to practice collecting information in sensitive environments and ensures they are a lethal fighting force, ready to defeat and destroy threats in the European theater. (U.S. Army Video Reel by Staff Sgt. Brandon Julson)

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    European theater
    10th Special Forces Group

