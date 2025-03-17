video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe conducted a special reconnaissance exercise in Böblingen, Germany, on Feb. 27, 2025. This training allows Soldiers to practice collecting information in sensitive environments and ensures they are a lethal fighting force, ready to defeat and destroy threats in the European theater. (U.S. Army Video Reel by Staff Sgt. Brandon Julson)