    Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Weapons Ready B-roll

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takeoff during the Beverly Sunrise 25-03 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 18, 2025. Misawa's ability to deliver rapid and decisive airpower enhances deterrence by demonstrating combat readiness while reassuring allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, a region critical to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 03:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955759
    VIRIN: 250318-F-VG726-3173
    Filename: DOD_110871732
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP

    This work, Beverly Sunrise 25-03: Weapons Ready B-roll, by SSgt Kelsea Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance
    14th Fighter Squadron
    Beverly Sunrise
    Fighter Generation
    BS 25-03

