    Cobra Gold 25 B-Roll: MRF-SEA, Royal Thai, ROK Marines Conduct MARFINEX Day 2

    CHANTHABURI, THAILAND

    03.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, alongside Royal Thai Armed Forces service members and Republic of Korea Marines, participate in the Marine final exercise at Ban Chan Khrem, Chanthaburi, Thailand, March 5, 2025, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2025. Cobra Gold is the largest joint and combined exercise in mainland Asia, held annually in Thailand, showcasing the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, and advancing common interests through our commitment to allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Christian Tofteroo) 

    Location: CHANTHABURI, TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 25 B-Roll: MRF-SEA, Royal Thai, ROK Marines Conduct MARFINEX Day 2, by Sgt Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

