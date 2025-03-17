Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNA Mustang Club

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.13.2025

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The United States Naval Academy Mustang Club hosted an admissions briefing at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Chapel Building March 14, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 20:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955736
    VIRIN: 250314-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_110871260
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNA Mustang Club, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    Mustang Club
    United States Naval Academy (USNA)
    Admissions Briefing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download