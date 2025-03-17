Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHS & DOJ Post Verdict Press Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Eddie Ramirez 

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    Post verdict press conference at the Federal courthouse in San Antonio, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 19:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 955728
    VIRIN: 250318-H-D0474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110871062
    Length: 00:23:05
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHS & DOJ Post Verdict Press Conference, by Eddie Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOJ DHS HSI USAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download