Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo’s Retirement Ceremony Yuma Airshow 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo and his family receive a certificate of retirement from Col. Jared K. Stone, commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Davey, sergeant major, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, during the opening ceremony of the Yuma Airshow at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, March 15, 2025. During the Yuma Airshow, Del Pizzo was honored for more than 30 years of service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 18:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955721
    VIRIN: 250315-M-PP322-1414
    Filename: DOD_110870925
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo’s Retirement Ceremony Yuma Airshow 2025, by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement ceremony
    Yuma
    family
    Arizona
    MCAS Yuma
    Yuma Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download