Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo’s Retirement Ceremony Yuma Airshow 2025

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo and his family receive a certificate of retirement from Col. Jared K. Stone, commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Davey, sergeant major, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, during the opening ceremony of the Yuma Airshow at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, March 15, 2025. During the Yuma Airshow, Del Pizzo was honored for more than 30 years of service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)