Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo and his family receive a certificate of retirement from Col. Jared K. Stone, commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Jason A. Davey, sergeant major, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, during the opening ceremony of the Yuma Airshow at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, March 15, 2025. During the Yuma Airshow, Del Pizzo was honored for more than 30 years of service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gideon M. Schippers)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 18:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955721
|VIRIN:
|250315-M-PP322-1414
|Filename:
|DOD_110870925
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo’s Retirement Ceremony Yuma Airshow 2025, by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
