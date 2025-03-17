Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guiding the Way: The USCG Navigation Center's Mission and Services

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center

    This video provides an overview of the USCG Navigation Center (NAVCEN)'s crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of our nation's waterways. It effectively showcases the Coast Guard's commitment to safeguarding maritime commerce and addressing emerging challenges in waterway utilization. Leveraging the expertise of NAVCEN's diverse team, which includes scientists, engineers, and maritime professionals from active duty, reserves, and civilian backgrounds, the video highlights the use of data-driven innovation to assess risks, optimize marine planning, and provide valuable insights for decision makers. A key emphasis of the video is NAVCEN's function in providing near real-time access to maritime safety information and decision-making tools through its Navigation Information Service and user-friendly website. Through these collective efforts, NAVCEN continuously upholds the integrity of our waterways, promoting safety, security, and efficiency for the benefit of our maritime nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955708
    VIRIN: 230515-G-AD675-2263
    Filename: DOD_110870707
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Navigation
    safety
    maritime
    data
    innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download