    MSC Industry Partners

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (August 19, 2024) - Video production highlighting how Military Sealift Command, along with its commercial partners, provide at-sea logistics to embolden the American warfighter. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 14:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955690
    VIRIN: 240819-N-TF680-1001
    Filename: DOD_110870501
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    MSC
    Industry Partners
    United We Sail

