Norfolk, Va. (August 19, 2024) - Video production highlighting how Military Sealift Command, along with its commercial partners, provide at-sea logistics to embolden the American warfighter. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955690
|VIRIN:
|240819-N-TF680-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110870501
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MSC Industry Partners, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.