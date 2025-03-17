NATO Forces Strengthen Airfield Repair Operations at Morón AB

U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Navy Seabees, and Spanish and Portuguese Air Force personnel participated in an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain, from February 1-8, 2025. This multinational training strengthened NATO cooperation, enhanced joint repair techniques, and ensured forces can rapidly restore airfields in real-world scenarios. With support from Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) scholars, teams also improved cross-cultural communication, reinforcing seamless coordination in future missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Cristina Oliveira)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 13:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955685
|VIRIN:
|250204-O-IR506-3070
|Filename:
|DOD_110870373
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
