Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Forces Strengthen Airfield Repair Operations at Morón AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    02.04.2025

    Video by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Navy Seabees, and Spanish and Portuguese Air Force personnel participated in an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain, from February 1-8, 2025. This multinational training strengthened NATO cooperation, enhanced joint repair techniques, and ensured forces can rapidly restore airfields in real-world scenarios. With support from Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) scholars, teams also improved cross-cultural communication, reinforcing seamless coordination in future missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Cristina Oliveira)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 13:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955685
    VIRIN: 250204-O-IR506-3070
    Filename: DOD_110870373
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Forces Strengthen Airfield Repair Operations at Morón AB, by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    LEAP
    Moron Air Base
    Airfield Damage Repair
    ADR
    Language Enabled Airman Progam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download