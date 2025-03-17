NATO Forces Strengthen Airfield Repair Operations at Morón AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Navy Seabees, and Spanish and Portuguese Air Force personnel participated in an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain, from February 1-8, 2025. This multinational training strengthened NATO cooperation, enhanced joint repair techniques, and ensured forces can rapidly restore airfields in real-world scenarios. With support from Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP) scholars, teams also improved cross-cultural communication, reinforcing seamless coordination in future missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Cristina Oliveira)