    Around the EC, Bamboo Eagle

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center

    As global security challenges continue to evolve, exercises like Bamboo Eagle ensure the U.S. and its allies remain ready to respond together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955663
    VIRIN: 250318-F-MA925-6902
    Filename: DOD_110869926
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the EC, Bamboo Eagle, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF EC

